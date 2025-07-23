Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 28.3% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 3,368.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 451,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 438,471 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.41. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.