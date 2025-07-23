Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,510,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 858,094 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,112,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,868,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 23,555.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,055,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,272,653,000 after buying an additional 20,966,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.41. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

