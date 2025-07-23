Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after buying an additional 1,262,362 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,894,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

