Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLND. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $2,864,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:BLND opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $907.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 75,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $249,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,065,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,017,592.10. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 721,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,400.74. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,850 shares of company stock valued at $763,164. 35.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blend Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.