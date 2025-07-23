Arizona State Retirement System Buys 4,210 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Certara were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Certara by 647.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Certara by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Certara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,137,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Certara Stock Up 4.7%

Certara stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.00 and a beta of 1.43. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

