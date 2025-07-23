Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,010 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE RCUS opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.80. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 70.58% and a negative net margin of 258.94%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

