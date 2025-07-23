Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 15,775 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILA stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.32. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

