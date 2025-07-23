Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 33,379 Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 35.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $466,085.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yuping Huang sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,236,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,471,800.20. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,059,844 shares of company stock worth $14,685,149. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of QUBT stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

