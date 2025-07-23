Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 50.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

