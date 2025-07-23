Arizona State Retirement System Has $287,000 Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,607.39. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $1,175,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,858,890 shares in the company, valued at $268,662,721.30. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,930. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.94. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

