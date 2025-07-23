Arizona State Retirement System Invests $202,000 in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,862 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 82,498 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $916.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03.

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $25,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 261,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,340.70. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,621.70. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,647 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

