Arizona State Retirement System Invests $225,000 in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,663,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,024 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,380,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARIS opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.69. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

