Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:JBGS opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

