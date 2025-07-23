Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 9,874 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UWM were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UWM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UWM by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

UWM Price Performance

UWM stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.68.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,499,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,265.44. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,600,504 shares of company stock valued at $23,306,097 in the last ninety days. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

