Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in 89BIO in the 1st quarter worth $7,873,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 17.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 89BIO by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 61,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 89BIO by 15.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,191.28. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

89BIO Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. 89BIO has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 18.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About 89BIO

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

