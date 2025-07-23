Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $7,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,784,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEI shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $217,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,039,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,634,364.06. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aj Teague acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 98,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,747.43. This represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

