Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEFree Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1,113.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 49,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $565,807.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,877,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,345,414.27. This represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

