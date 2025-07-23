Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,221,000 after buying an additional 402,316 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,103,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,450,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,183,000 after purchasing an additional 753,859 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $165.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.