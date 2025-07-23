Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.17. The company has a market cap of $810.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

