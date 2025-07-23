Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $107.64 and last traded at $114.06. 3,931,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,479,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.89.

Specifically, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 45,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $4,586,938.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,131 shares in the company, valued at $48,935,132.75. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 80,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $7,597,068.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 495,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,784,588.09. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Astera Labs Trading Down 4.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

