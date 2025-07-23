Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $121.89, but opened at $116.00. Astera Labs shares last traded at $111.61, with a volume of 2,518,816 shares trading hands.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Specifically, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 45,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $4,586,938.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 488,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,935,132.75. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 80,503 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $7,597,068.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 495,757 shares in the company, valued at $46,784,588.09. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Astera Labs Trading Down 4.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Astera Labs by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.