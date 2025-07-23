Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $103.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

