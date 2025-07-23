AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVPT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

AVPT stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -143.45 and a beta of 1.33. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $638,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,225,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,339,825.89. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,700 over the last three months. 26.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

