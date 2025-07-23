Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.45 million, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,849 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $28,585.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 122,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,592.08. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 16,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $256,395.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,334.90. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,460 shares of company stock worth $640,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,623 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,198 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

