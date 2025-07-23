Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $54,309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 548,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,495,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,678,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.