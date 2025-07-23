Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Astrana Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $620.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

