Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.