Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1,572.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $753.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADTRAN

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.