Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.38. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

