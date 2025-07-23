Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $228.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.51.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

