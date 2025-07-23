Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9,296.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $627,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,149.54. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $59,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,843.46. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,363 shares of company stock worth $1,619,654 over the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,798.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

