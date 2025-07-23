Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of German American Bancorp worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.59.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,673 shares in the company, valued at $461,667.15. The trade was a 17.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $112,078 in the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

