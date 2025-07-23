Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $302.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $24.585 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s payout ratio is presently 87.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

