Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.20 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Trupanion by 988.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -501.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $341.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,434.24. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,258.95. The trade was a 41.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $544,870 over the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

