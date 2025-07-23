Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

