Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.47 Million Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402,881 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,289,360 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $16,421,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $16,092,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.59. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $744,400.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,561.60. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,096,804.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,346,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,602,818.80. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847 in the last ninety days. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

