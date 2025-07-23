Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 1,486.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 143.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.