Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.33 Million Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Asana were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 226,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $3,396,734.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,958,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,382.02. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 51,711,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,237,973.78. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,882,563 shares of company stock valued at $26,662,154 and sold 479,861 shares valued at $7,136,476. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

