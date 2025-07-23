Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 51.3% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 278,210 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAE opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

