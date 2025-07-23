Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.19% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $398,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,737.05. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,671.50. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,832. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

