Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,426,000 after buying an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,948 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,466.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 98,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $985.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

