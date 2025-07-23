Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRS. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 74,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 38.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 172.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $49.09.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. The trade was a 21.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

