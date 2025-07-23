Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,784,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.42. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.