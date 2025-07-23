Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,354 Shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Site Centers by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Site Centers during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Site Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,296,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after acquiring an additional 675,190 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Site Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Site Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Site Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Site Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE:SITC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Site Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. Site Centers had a net margin of 201.78% and a return on equity of 39.38%. Site Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. Site Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

