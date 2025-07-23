Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,772 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,180,000 after acquiring an additional 463,098 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,432 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,080,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,877,000 after acquiring an additional 821,554 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Read Our Latest Report on VCYT

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.