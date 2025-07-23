Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1,243.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Stock Up 3.4%

BATS:IGEB opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

About iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.