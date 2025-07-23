Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

