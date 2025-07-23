Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Stock Up 4.0%

KFRC opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $828.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.