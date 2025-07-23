Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the sale, the director owned 70,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,547.96. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ COLL opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 99.08% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

