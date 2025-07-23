Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,441 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $302.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.03). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $24.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.16%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

